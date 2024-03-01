Constitution Amendment: Reps to Reintroduce Special Seats for Women –Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has given assurance that the house will re-introduce and support the bill on temporary special seats for women to be included in the proposed constitution amendment. The Speaker, in a message at the inaugural conference of Southern Women Empowerment Forum (SWEF), decried the reduction in the number of women elected into various offices across the country after the 2023 General Election. Abbas, who was represented by Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Otunba Adewumi Onanuga, stated that democracy could only be meaningful and attractive when it ensures the inclusion and participation of all segments of the society irrespective of faith, gender, identity and other class divisions.

“I make bold to say that there can be no democracy and indeed, development, without women,” he said. The Speaker assured that the House will pass the gender equal opportunities bill “to ensure women are active and equal participants in Nigeria’s political and decision making processes. “The House will strengthen oversight of government institutions to ensure compliance with the National Gender Policy” as well as “the full implementation of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action on appointment on elective positions in both public and private sectors.”

Former first lady, Dame Patient Jonathan, charged the Forum to remain committed to the goal of advancing women’s rights and economic independence. Mrs Jonathan, who is the National Grand Matron of the Forum, recalled that as Nigeria’s first lady, she diligently applied “to the advocacies to mentoring women to occupy no less than 35 per cent of both elective and appointive positions in our country. “Then I found that Women for Change and Develop- ment Initiative as my pet projects to advance this course.” Mrs Jonathan, who was represented by Mrs Adike Iloma, promised to make herself available to work with members of the Forum.

“I believe that gradually we shall build the capacity of women in our country to adequately equip them for the tasks of guiding our nation to peace, progress and prosperity,” she added. President of SWEF, Dr Helen Adebakin, said she is committed to championing the cause of women empowerment and breaking down the barriers that have held women back for far too long. Adebakin assured: “As we navigate the dynamic landscape of women’s empowerment, let us engage in insightful discussions, share experiences, and forge partnerships that will propel us towards a more inclusive and equitable society.” The theme of the conference was “Breaking Barriers: Overcoming Gender Stereotypes in Nigeria.”