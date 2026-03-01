Constitution Amendment For State Police Will Be Concluded Before End Of 2026 – Senate

The 10th Senate has disclosed that it will complete the amendment of the 1999 constitution to allow for the creation of state police before the end of 2026.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly’s assurance followed President Bola Tinubu’s request that the leadership of the 10th senate to tinker with the constitution to create a legal framework for the establishment of state police.

In a relative vein, President Tinubu also asked the House of Representatives to amend the 1999 constitution to make room for the establishment of a decentralised police force in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday.

Speaking on fast tracking the process, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu said the Red Chamber will resume work on the review of the constitution once plenary reconvenes next week.

Adaramodu said significant groundwork had been done on the proposal before legislative attention shifted to the electoral amendment.

According to him, the consultations have been held nationwide, including stakeholder meetings across the geopolitical zones.

He said, “We are going to commence the process of reviewing the constitution for the establishment of state police immediately we resume next week,” he said.

“We want to assure Nigerians that before the general election, we would have amended the constitution to allow for the creation of state police.

“We are going to expeditiously treat the matter. We are giving our assurance that before the end of this year, the amendment will be done so that we can have the state police.

“Before electioneering starts, we would have done and dusted it, then pass it on to Mr President for his assent.”

“Before now, we had already done a lot; we went on a little break for the electoral bill, which has just been signed into law.

“We were under the pressure of time to deliver the electoral amendment.

“Then, immediately after that, we have to consider the 2026 Appropriation Bill. That is why we suspended plenary for just a few days.

“But now that we have dealt with that, we are picking the constitution review immediately.”

He described state police as a widely supported proposal, “State police is a popular demand,” he said.

“The President has signed into it, the state governors too have signed into it, and the National Assembly is in love with it.”