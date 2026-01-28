Constitute NSC Board Now, Gara-Gombe Tells FG

A sports stakeholder, Alhaji Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged the Federal Government to constitute the board of the National Sports Commission [NSC] in line with the acts that established it.

The Federal Government according to Gara-Gombe, has disbursed over N200 billion to the Commission that is being run by a two-man team of Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade in the last year without a proper board in place.

He said the NSC Chairman, Dikko, is using his connections in the corridors of power to delay the composition of the board at the detriment of sports development in the country. “It’s a shame NSC is operating a two-man team with the government appropriating billions of naira to them.

“Dikko is now running around to see if his position can be elevated to that of the Executive Chairman to have absolute power,” he allegged He said it was sad that the NSC is asking for the sum of N28 billion to fix the Main Bowl of the National Stadium when in fact the entire MKO Abiola package A and B was built with N85 billion in 2003.