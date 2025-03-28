Constituents Distance Selves From Rep’s Call For NASS Takeover

Share

The people of Benue South Senatorial District have distanced themselves from a petition presented on the floor of the House of Representatives by Philip Agbese, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, which called on the National Assembly to take over the functions of the Benue State House of Assembly.

During a motion dissociating themselves from what they described as a frivolous petition, the member representing Otukpo/Akpa State Constituency, Kennedy Angbo, criticized Agbese’s actions.

He mentioend that Agbese’s introductory speech while presenting the petition was misleading, a misrepresentation of facts, and a display of ignorance regarding legislative processes and procedures.

Angbo further described Agbese as an embarrassment to the people of Benue South (Zone C), who are known for their bravery, intelligence, and fairness in handling matters of public interest.

“Since Agbese indulged in that shameful and disgraceful act of presenting a petition against his own State Assembly, I have received several calls from constituents urging me to publicly dissociate them from his unpatriotic behavior,” said Angbo.

Commenting on the motion, Minority Leader Michael Audu and Anthony Agom condemned Agbese’s actions, describing them as shameful.

They accused him of ignoring more pressing national issues, including the alleged illegalities in Rivers State.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to disregard Agbese’s petition, noting that entertaining it would be a waste of the National Assembly’s time.

Dajoh unequivocally disassociated the State legislature from what he termed unguarded, malicious, and shameful utterances made by Agbese against Benue State and its House of Assembly.

“The Benue State House of Assembly is thoroughly embarrassed by the lawmaker’s actions and urges the House of Representatives not to take Agbese seriously.”

