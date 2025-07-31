Constituents Applaud Rep FCT Chair, Betara

The Chairman House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rep. Muktar Betara, has been lauded by his constituents for his unwavering commitment to grassroots development and youth empowerment.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja by members of the Biu Forum, a community-based group representing his constituency, Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar in Borno State. The delegation, led by the Forum’s Chairman, Mustapha Muhammed, expressed deep appreciation for the lawmaker’s consistent efforts in driving impactful constituency projects.

Muhammed described Betara’s contributions as people-centered and transformative, citing his investments in youth empowerment and community infrastructure as key achievements that have positively affected the lives of many.

“We came here today, first to pray for his continued good health and then to thank him for all he has done and continues to do for our people,” he said. “From development projects to youth empowerment and awareness creation, Rep. Betara’s record speaks for itself. He deserves our encouragement and admiration.”

The Forum also expressed their hope that Betara would attain greater political heights, saying his leadership has the potential to benefit Nigerians beyond his constituency.

Commenting on recent developments in the FCT, Muhammed applauded the working relationship between Rep. Betara and the Minister of the FCT, describing it as “cordial and productive.” He attributed the ongoing progress in the capital to their effective collaboration.

In his remarks, Rep. Betara thanked the Biu Forum for their visit and support, promising to remain steadfast in his service to the people.

“I will not relent in delivering the dividends of democracy to my people because that is what I am born for, to give back to my people and to society at large,” he said.