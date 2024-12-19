Constituency Projects: Orji Kalu Emerges Best Among 108 Senators

Share

…As he vows to redouble efforts

On Thursday, the Senator representing Abia-North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, received an Award Plaque as the best Senator on Constituency Development, which he won for the Third time.

Senator Kalu, the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation, emerged as the best among 108 colleagues to clinch the coveted prize at this year’s edition of the Senate Press Corps Award ceremony, held on Monday at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The politician who was unavoidably absent due to pressing legislative duties, was presented with the Award by the Leadership of the Senate Press Corps led by its Chairman Mr. James Itodo and the newly elected Chairman Mr. Taiye Odewale.

The brief ceremony took place at the National Assembly office of the Lawmaker during which a brief citation of Kalu and his achievements was read.

The citation detailed Kalu’s trajectory in Business and Politics, especially the list of critical infrastructure projects and human empowerment he executed in his Senatorial District since his election in 2019.

Answering questions from the journalists after receiving the plaque, the former Abia State Governor, thanked the Press Corps for considering him worthy to win the Award again.

He said his goal remains to intensify his delivery of additional democratic dividends to his constituents as well as sponsoring people-oriented bills and motions.

On the 2025 Budget, Kalu though expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for budgetary allocation to Defence, however, emphasised the need to scale up Manufacturing and Agriculture.

His words: “I thank the President for considering defence. If we don’t keep peace I don’t think we can do anything. It means we will do a lot to go back to Agriculture”.

“I would like to see that this Budget will improve the Banks of Industry and Agriculture to add stimulus back to the economy. If we don’t stimulate the economy we can’t bring down the Dollar to Naira”.

“Production and export must be key and we have to pay attention to manufacturers, we should see we can redirect some of this Budget to Favour Manufacturers and Support Development Banks so that we can go back to Favour Manufacturers and Support Development Banks.”

