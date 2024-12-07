Constance Walter’s Holiday Collection Exudes Royalty, Sophistication

Share

2024 end of the year fashion season has been blessed with several showcases of mind blowing, brilliantly crafted fashion collections of Nigerian origin.

On December 1, 2024, at a great ambiance location in Lagos, Constance Walter fashion brand put its Spring Summer SS25 holiday collection on the the runway.

The collection which is titled ‘The Girl In Mind’ was all shades of classy, sophistication and royal mostly because of the exquisite fabrics, which the creative designer said were sourced within Nigeria and beyond.

There were over 60 pieces in the SS25, with just about five made for men. A ratio that buttressed the purchasing power of women in Yuletide season.

A brief chat with the CEO and Creative Designer of the fashion brand, Constance Chioma Walter, explained where the catchy title of the collection comes from.

“The zeal to give back to the community that has given me so much is one of the key things that inspired this collection. Giving back to empower the girl child is what led to the title of the collection, “The Girl in Mind’.

“I have always wanted to reach out to the community and empowering the girl child is one of those important ways. The girl child is the future of the world. Without a girl, there will be no mother. Without a mother, there will be nobody in this life. The girl child is so vulnerable. Some go through training and yet, no job. Giving them a means of livelihood will enhance whatever training they must have got and help them improve.

“We are empowering 10 girls that are graduating from International Women’s Development Centre. We are giving each girl a sewing machine to help them on their entrepreneur journey. This will help them to be self confident. They do not have to depend on anyone to make a living”, she said

Explaining further how long it took to create the magic in ‘The Girl In Mind’ collection, Walter stated: “From the thinking, to creating of the pattern, to sourcing of the fabrics, within and outside Nigeria, the making, the finishing it took six months of hard work”.

It was not a coincidence that Constance Walter, who was once a banker and a ground staff with an airline became a fashion designer.

She started loving fashion as a child. As an only girl growing up in the midst of boys, her mother dressed her up nicely everytime. “If I wear pink, my hair piece will be pink, my purse and shoe would be pink as well. I started cultivating habits I didn’t know would turn into a fashion business of my own presently, ” she said.

Some of Constance Walter’s loyal customers, gorgeous women among the creme de la creme also walked the runway in the designers brand they wore to the fashion show.

Share

