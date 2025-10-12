Conspiracy Of Silence In Army, Govt Liable For Insecurity – Gen. Ishola Williams (Rtd)

The Executive Secretary of Pan-Africana Strategic and Policy Research Group (PANASTRAG), Major General Ishola Williams (Rtd), has said that conspiracy of silence in the army and the government was responsible for Nigeria’s inability to overcome the insurgency ravaging the country since 2009.

This was even as he said that the problem with Nigeria was not leadership but followership, which needs greater attention. The one-time director, Training and Policy of the Nigerian Army, made these assertions in a chat with Sunday Telegraph in a reaction to the killings, especially in Kogi and Kwara states, which has made the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Mechanized Division, to relocate to the State of Harmony.

To him, if the government and the military were sincere in the fight against insurgency, it would not have festered till now, to the extent that the insurgents were deploying killer drones to attack military bases. He said: “I was on a national television not long ago where I was asked the same question, and in my response, I said that if the nation and the military are sincere, in six months, they would fight the insurgents to a standstill.

The former Zamfara State governor is the Minister of State for Defence. What has he done? Shortly after that, the incumbent governor said that he knows the leaders of the bandits, where they are and that if the nation is serious about the fight against terror, it would end in two months.

Nobody has come out to counter what he said, that when the terrorists attack the community and they call the military, they do not respond, and that they are waiting for an order from Abuja.” On the issue of leadership, General Williams said that another problem bedeviling the nation is that of followership, which needs greater attention.

He cited the example of when he asked some people to come to Abuja to let them come together and brainstorm on the crisis in the North East. “They refused to come. They insisted that I must pay them the transport fare for them to come to Abuja, to discuss and proffer a solution to the problem of their region.

This was after the accommodation and the feeding for two days had been settled,” he said. “Also, I invited the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to attend a seminar, where experts from Japan and other Asian countries, where millet grows very well, to come learn how they can do the same in the arid regions, and they can add Sorghum.

The VC also asked for money, and I asked ‘can’t you source funds from development partners? They insisted I must also raise money for them to engage in research. “Where do you recruit the leaders from? Is it not among the people? What is the process of recruitment?

These are issues we must pay attention to if we truly want to get out of the woods.” Also weighing in, a retired senior police officer, who does not want his name in print, said: “That was one of the reasons Mr President convened a meeting of the National Council of State on Thursday.

“The demand for State Police is on the rise. There is also the belief that killings increase with the increase in political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. Is there a nexus? The fact that some of them are blatantly killing the people in the North Central part of the country is true; it is political.”

Furthermore, he said that some people have also seen it as a business, especially those who make gains out of it. The case in Kogi and Kwara is very worrisome because of the ethnic cleansing undertone. The Source continued:

“The Yoruba believe that it is a war against them, and it is targeted mainly at the Yoruba-speaking communities, especially in Kogi and Kwara, and it is coordinated; it is structured in such a way that people are beginning to wonder what is going on.

“They did not pay attention to it, and they allowed it to fester, and it is a failure of security, and one of the things people are calling for is state policing because the state governors cannot deploy forces; they have to be calling Abuja and calling them to bring in troops.”

This was amplified not long ago, when Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said that he is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the State only on paper and that whenever any community comes under attack and he calls the security agencies stationed in the state to come and chase away the marauders, they would not respond as they await orders from Abuja.

Talking about the community, General Williams said that that was where Amotekun comes in, and so far, the South West Security outfit has been doing a good job of protecting and sometimes thwarting attacks. “However, Lagos (State) has gone a step further by forming the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

You see some people wearing blue over yellow khaki. They are on every street and every corner, watching people as they go and come. If they detect anything, they pass on information or intelligence to the appropriate body. This is the way we should go to enhance the safety of all,” he added.