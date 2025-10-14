Consolidated Hallmark Holdings To Launch CHI Life Assurance

CHI Life Assurance Limited, a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, is to be formally launched in Lagos.

The Chairman of CHI Life Assurance Limited who doubles as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, Mr Eddie Efekoha, has expressed great delight over the formal licensing of the Life Assurance company earlier in the year by the regulars, the National Insurance Commission.

He said the company has since commenced operations andthat this formal launch is to present the company to the market and state boldly that the team is fully set to deliver quality and exciting Life Assurance services to the Nigerian market.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The key stakeholders in the insurance industry expected to grace the occasion include the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omesehin, the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers’ Association, Mr. Kunle Ahmed and the President of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Prince Babatunde Oguntade, amongst other dignitaries in the financial services and other sectors of the economy.

CHI Life is strategically positioned to provide innovative, tailor-made solutions that will fill existing gaps in the Life Assurance market. Its array of products are designed to enhance financial security for clients, promote insurance inclusion across Nigeria and leverage technology for seamless service delivery, amongst others.