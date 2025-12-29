Consolidated Hallmark Holdings GCEO Honored For Impactful Service To Insurance Sector

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (CHH) Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has been honoured with a prestigious award by the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the insurance industry.

The award plaque was handed over to him by NAIPE Team at his company’s head office in Obanikoro, Lagos recently, took place recently and Efekoha was commended for his tireless efforts in promoting peace and harmonious relationships among various groups in the industry, including the media.

In his remarks, Efekoha expressed gratitude to NAIPE for the recognition, stating that, it was a testament to the hard work and dedication of his team at Consolidated Hallmark Holdings.

He emphasised the importance of occassional compromise and sacrifice in creating a sane industry, and reiterated his commitment to supporting the growth and development of insurance sector. The Chairperson of NAIPE, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, praised Efekoha’s achievement, saying that, his support and partnership with the media had been invaluable.

“His contributions have encouraged us to continue supporting the industry while maintaining ethical reporting,” she said. Efekoha’s award is a testament to his impressive track record in the industry.

As the former President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and former Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), he has played a significant role in shaping the industry’s landscape.

Under his leadership, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings has grown from scratch to become a holding structure with about four subsidiaries.

His leadership roles in bringing insurance journalists under one platform (NAIPE) during the earlier crisis where some aggrieved members pulled out and created a new group, as well as piloting the company to success have not gone unnoticed.

The Chairman of the 2025 NAIPE Annual Conference, Mr. Roland Okoro, highlighted Efekoha’s achievements, saying that he had demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to the growth of the industry.