Consolidated Hallmark formally adopts HoldCo status

Years after a successful operation as purely an insurance, financial management and health management organisation outfit, Consolidated Hallmark has officially adopted a holding company status. The organisation, which ran its insurance outfit, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, outstandingly in the very competitive market, decided to enhance stakeholders’ interests in several other ventures through the holding company, Consolidated Hallmark Holding Company (CHHOLDCO) Plc.

The development, which is coinciding with the 10-year limit tenure for chief executive officers of insurance companies, has also seen the former Managing Director of the insurance company, Mr Eddie Efekoha, handing over the mantle of leadership to Mrs. Mary Adeyanju, who now heads Consolidated Hallmark Insurance as the Managing Director, while he moves to head CHHOLDCO Plc as the Chief Executive. Also to work with him is Mr. Babatunde Daramola as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Briefing the media on the development over the weekend, Efekoha, who described the Nigerian market as a big one, said the need to enhance stakeholders’ interests by investing in existing, emerging and profitable ventures prompted the holdco decision. Expressing satisfaction over how much the insurance company operated since it came onboard, Efekoha said the underwriting firm’s share price remains one of the best in the market today at N1.48k.

He said the new holding company, which took effect from January 1, 2024, would continue to support the insurance company and other subsidiaries. He also expressed satisfaction that the insurance company, which started operations with just one licence in 2007, now had between four and five licences, adding that it also grew its premium within the period from N1.5 billion to the current N16.5 billion. “Over the period, we have met our obligations to our customers by way of claims payments. We have paid over N2 billion by way of dividend.

We have been very compliant with regulation. We have always come among the first five to have their accounts approved. We have placed so much premium on people in terms of capacity; we support capacity building efforts of individuals. “Going forward, we will continue to leverage people and technology,” he added. Speaking further on the structure, he said the organisation now had four subsidiaries including Consolidated Hallmark Insurance for General Business, Consolidated Hallmark Microinsurance, a mico life assurance company, among others. Speaking on the ISO Certification given to the underwriting firm, he said the feat was a proof of the company’s doggedness in management’s rigorous process in conducting its business.

According to him, “the ISO 9001 2015 is for the stakeholders to know that their business is usually taken through a rigorous process.” To work with Adeyanju closely in the insurance unit are Katherine Itua, Executive Director, Finance and Investments, and Mr. Jimalex Orjiako, Executive Director, Operations