Consolidate On First Term Achievements

The Lagos State Government has been charged to build on the sporting achievements recorded in the last four years under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This was contained as part of the congratulatory message from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos state chapter- the apex body of sports writers in Lagos state.

Speaking on behalf of the body, the Lagos SWAN Chair- man, Debo Oshundun, said Sanwo-Olu’s electoral victory was a testament to his lofty achievements in critical sectors in the last four years.

Lagos SWAN acknowledged the smooth and cordial working relationship between the Lagos State Sports Commission under the leadership of Sola Aiyepeku (Chairman) and Oluwatoyin Gafaar (Director General) and their contribution to sports development within the state.

“The last four years were remarkable for sportsmen and women. Lagos state took it upon itself to reward many ex-internationals who brought glory to Nigeria. The government also provided a platform for active athletes to succeed,” Oshundun said in the statement.