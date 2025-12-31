Consistency In Policy Implementation Driving Growth, Sustainability – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that consistency in policy implementation remains a key driver of economic growth and long-term sustainability, stressing that his administration’s commitment to paying a 13th-month full salary to workers has continued to boost motivation and performance across the state.

The governor noted that the policy, which has been sustained for five consecutive years, has become a defining feature of his government’s labour-friendly approach and a reflection of the improving economic conditions in Imo State.

According to Uzodimma, the strengthened economy, driven by deliberate reforms and growth-focused governance, has made it possible for the state to consistently meet its obligations to workers without compromising development.

“This policy has come to stay. It is not about seeking commendation for the government, but about recognising that our workers deserve appreciation for their dedication and service,” the governor said.

He added that the positive impact of the 13th-month salary payment is evident in increased productivity and improved performance within the state’s workforce.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating the gains recorded so far, emphasising that his administration remains focused on delivering governance that is not only good, but of the highest quality.

He assured that transparency and accountability would continue to guide government actions, stressing that the ultimate responsibility of leadership is to serve the people.

“Our foremost obligation is, and will always be, to serve our people,” Uzodimma said.