Considering Ganduje As APC Nat’l Chair Insensitive, Unjust

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman, has said the consideration of the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party is insensitive and unjust.

Lukman, who stated this in a statement titled: ‘APC: Way Forward’, said it would not be to the ad- vantage of the party for the National Chairman to be zoned to the North West. He called on the governors to have a rethink on considering Ganduje as APC National Chairman.

According to him, the position should be retained in North Central. He said: “The North West had the Speaker, House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President. To add the National Chairman is unacceptable.”

Advising the party, he said: “So far, as things are, only the President and Governors blocs are active in the negotiation to produce and engage leaders of APC. “Already, part of the speculations emerging from the Governors bloc is that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is being considered to succeed Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.