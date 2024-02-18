Consider Us For Palliatives, PWDs To Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, LGAs Chairmen

A group of People With Disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and all Local Government Chairmen in all LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos State to always remember them in their poverty alleviation initiatives.

The Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation for persons living with disabilities (PwDs) in Lagos at the weekend appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and all chairmen of the local government council and local council development areas in Lagos State to as a matter of urgency make provisions for palliatives for them, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

In a release signed by the coordinator and convener of the group, Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja said they were currently experiencing hardship and did not have money to buy foodstuffs, just as he lamented that the cost of living for him and the entire members had become unbearable as they could no longer eat, even once daily, talkless of providing shelter for themselves and their families.

He said many residents who always gave them money to feed were no longer giving them because they hardly had enough for themselves, talkless of rendering any assistance to them.

“There is hunger in the land and the people living with disability are hungry and we are disappointed as things are biting hard. We are using this medium to appeal to the Lagos State government House of Assembly to fast-track and implement the budget proposal for people living with a disability on their table without delay.

“It would sound funny that despite the hunger in the land, no one is willing to help us”, Oshilaja said

The Coordinator therefore appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, to assist the PWDs with palliatives, especially with food items to enable them to be alive.

Oshilaja, a visually impaired person appealed to both the local government councils and state government to consider the PWDs in the community for palliatives, just as he noted that the decision of the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy was good but relief packages should have been, first of all, provided for the less privileged ones.

”The decision by the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy is a good development but some of us who are disabled need government financial support to fend for ourselves, we are using this medium to appeal to Lagos State government by directing the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas, to as a matter of urgency implement the budget for people living with disabilities on their table”, Oshilaja said.

He noted that they were the most vulnerable to the current challenges in the country and needed support from both the federal and state governments.