Consider Oranges, Tangerine For Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair

There is a reason vitamin C serum has been a big hit in the beauty industry. This is because there are sever- al benefits vitamin C has when it comes achieving a glowing skin and maintaining beautiful hair. Though the serum is said to have skin irritation as One of the most common side effects due to different skin types, eating that natural fruit rich in vitamin C has an even better advantages. Orange, tangerine lemons and grapefruits are Citrus fruits commonly found in Nigeria.

I have always heard of the great benefits of citrus fruits until I got pregnant and the only fruit that could stop the spitting for me was orange and tangerine. The hormones and the cravings made me consume this fruit three times a day, seven days a week for five months. The result, my baby looked very fresh. Eleven years after she has one of the brightest and clearest skin in the family. But not just the ones I ate while she was in the womb is doing the job, oranges have been her best friend since birth. Her immune system is story for another day.

All the information your biology teacher gave you about citrus is true. They are fruits you should add to your daily diet as they are packed with nutrients. Citrus fruits are full of nutrients that provide a host of health benefits. Those who are weight conscious and would like to avoid calories will be happy to know that citrus fruits are quite low in calories. A medium-sized orange contains about 60 to 80 kcal while a grapefruit contains about 90 kcal. The simple carbohydrates found in citrus fruits are glucose, sucrose, and fructose.

The dietary fiber found in citrus fruits contains pectin that binds with cholesterol and helps flush it out of the body. The one nutrient that citrus fruits are most famous for providing is vitamin C (ascorbic acid). In fact, a medium orange manages to give you 130% of the daily requirement of this amazing nutrient. Other important nutrients provided by citrus fruits include folate, lycopene, potassium, vitamin B6, magnesium, niacin, thiamine, and phytonutrients. Since they contain such a wide variety of nutrients, it is but obvious that they provide a range of benefits for our health, skin, and hair.

How it helps the skin:

Citrus fruits are known not only for their high vitamin C content but also for their refreshing fragrance. The citric acid present in these fruits kills bacteria and other pathogens present on the skin, making your skin feel fresh and clean. When it comes to skin health, vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is right on top of the list of nutrients that you need to keep your skin looking young. Ascorbic acid is essential because it helps regenerate collagen, which maintains the elasticity of your skin. The consumption of citrus fruits becomes even more important here because not only does the amount of collagen re- duce in our skin with aging but also because our body cannot naturally produce it.