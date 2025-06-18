Consider Merit, Capacity, Integrity, CSO Tells Tinubu

Share

Coalition for Transparency and Economic Reforms (COTER), a civil society organisation, has advised President Bola Tinubu to consider merit, proven integrity and capacity in the appointment of the next Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

COTER which is a coalition of 259 civil society organisations (CSOs), noted the unprecedented high revenue collection achieved by the service under the outgoing CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi in its 134 years of existence, to replicate the innovations and ground breaking feats in other revenue generation agencies.

“With the incumbent CGC due to retire in the next few months, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must ensure that the appointment of his successor is strictly based on merit, proven capacity and integrity, so as to upscale the current revenue target,” it said.

The COTER in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Peter Chima Chukwu and General Secretary, Mallam Auta Ibrahim Koko, said going by the results from the country’s sea ports in terms of revenue generation and collection, particularly at the Apapa Customs Area Command, the president has the duty to ensure the appointment of competent and efficient leadership in charge of the NCS.

It praised the outgoing CG Adeniyi for taking the Service to greater heights in his short but eventful tenure, noting that three port commands have been contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic well-being.

“The Apapa, Tin Can and Onne Area Commands have continued to record groundbreaking feats in the history of the almost one and a half century old Nigeria Customs Service due to the reforms embarked upon by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and the Controller General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“We commend the present administration for these landmark achievements and call for further reforms to enhance revenue generation by the various collecting agencies. This, indeed, is highly commendable,” COTER stated.

According to the statement, Apapa Area Command, in the third quarter of 2024, reported a revenue collection of N1.61 trillion, as against the N1.17 trillion generated in 2023.

“This feat can be attributed to diligence and integrity as well as the command’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to enhance revenue collection and check smuggling.

“In the first quarter of 2025, the same command generated a whopping N1.75 trillion, surpassing its target by N106.5 billion.

“This is a significant milestone and monumental achievement recorded even before the completion of the first half of 2025.

“This is a clear indication that the command is set to surpass the N2.3 trillion revenue collected before the end of December 2024.

“Similarly, the Tin Can Island Port collected a total revenue of N1 trillion within the same period while Onne generated about N600 billion.

“This remarkable feat boldly underscores the unrelenting efforts of these commands to continue to boost revenue generation and enhance trade facilitation.

“These proactive strategies and efficient operations of the commands have continued to yield impressive results, which have positioned them as major contributors to the nation’s economic growth,” the coalition stated.

