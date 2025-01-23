Consider Enugu As Your Next Investment Destination, Mbah Woos Diaspora Community

Share

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the Nigeria diaspora community to consider Enugu as their first choice of investment destination, stressing that his administration has created robust mechanisms to facilitate their investment process and ensure high return on investment.

This was even as the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the governor for his committed investment in the state’s infrastructure and security, noting the huge investment potentials that would benefit diaspora investors.

Mbah made the call yesterday in Enugu while delivering his welcome address at a sensitisation and advocacy workshop organised by NiDCOM in partnership with Enugu State Government for the promotion of diaspora investment potentials in the Southeast Nigeria.

He recalled the administration’s unwavering commitment to the diaspora community which has already positioned the state as a business-friendly environment through policies such as easy access to land, guaranteed return on investment, transparency and secure environment.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, acknowledged the pivotal role Nigerians in diaspora were playing in the nation’s development through their remittances, expertise, innovation and networks.

“With an estimated $20bn – $25bn sent home annually by Nigerians abroad as estimated by the World Bank, and active participation of this group, the Nigerian diaspora community cannot be ignored.

As such, effectively harnessing the support and influence of our diaspora community is crucial for enhancing investment and trade, and securing robust representation in host countries to promote global interconnectedness,” the governor added.

Insisting that the government was open to partner with diaspora investors to explore the untapped potentials of diaspora participation in the southeast, Mbah charged Igbo investors in diaspora to imbibe the spirit of homecoming investment, calling on Nigerians living outside the eastern part of the country to seize the opportunity afforded them to invest in the Southeast zone.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Abike-Dabiri called on diaporans to tap into the unlimited resources and opportunities which Nigeria has to offer them through investment in diverse areas of the economy.

In her welcome remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, said the governor had already created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through the special ease of doing business model that encourages investment in the state.

