Conservator-General of National Park Service commended for inclusive policies

Efforts of the Conservator-General (CG) of the National Park Service, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Goni, in promoting inclusivity through community-based conservation and management across Nigeria’s designated and protected enclaves have been recognised, with commendations coming his way for leading this charge. His elevation of Jonah Moses, Deputy Conservator of Park, as Acting Conservator of Park for Hadejia Wetlands National Park did not go unnoticed by the people of the community, who commended him for entrusting Moses, who is an indigene of the community, with such high profile responsibility.

The commendation of the people was conveyed in a letter signed by the Executive Chairman of Serti-Baruwa Local Government Area of Taraba State, Umar Yusuf Allura Gari. Goni’s transformative initiatives at Gashaka Gumti National Park were also acknowledged. One of these initiatives, according to the council chairman, led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Africa Nature Investors (ANI). He noted that this has greatly impacted the protection of the park, improved internal security, and enhanced the lives of the local communities. Goni’s relentless efforts to reposition the Service locally and internationally through strategic collaborations were credited for the park’s recent enlistment as a World Heritage Site by World Heritage Volunteers. The naming of the Administrative Block of Gashaka Gumti National Park by him after the late traditional ruler of the community, Lamdo of Gashaka, Alhaji (Dr) Hamman Gabdo Mohammed Sambo, was also applauded by the people. This gesture, they noted, will continue to endear the park and the entire Service to the people of Gashaka.

The CG’s consistent efforts in providing job opportunities to their youths, were acknowledged while also appealing for more developments and opportunities for people of the locality in the coming years. They assured the CG of the community’s unwavering support for the National Park Service’s efforts to achieve international standards in conservation and sustainable management of the Nigerian parks.

