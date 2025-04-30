Conservation: Using Innovation To Combat Wildlife, Forest Crime

Share

For Nigerian conservationist, Chinedu Mogbo, what started out as a small refuge for threatened and endangered animals in 2012 has grown into an educational wildlife sanctuary, with almost 200 rescued animals.

Mogbo, who started the Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary in his backyard, has rehabilitated and returned the rescued animals to the wild. He has had a keen interest in animals since he was a child and was excited to visit animal markets with his father.

Although he did not know then that these animals sold as pets were used for rituals, further endangering Nigeria’s wildlife. However, these were the only places he could go to see animals as a child.

In the beginning

Now fast forward to 2024 when the consciousness of conservation dawned on Mogbo. Instead of visiting the markets as before for what one may term as circus show as it was in his teenage years, he visits these markets with the sole aim of rescuing them alive and bringing them to the Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary. Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary was created by him as home for these animals rescued by him.

He believes that wildlife crime can soar because wildlife conservation is not seen as a priority, and through innovative education at the sanctuary, he is seeking to change this.

He said: “The animals were trapped together, and you would see dead ones lying in the middle of the animals that were already there. Nobody cared what was happening to them, they left them to rot. “The ones that were alive were in the so-called ‘pet market’, but then there was another market that I never even knew existed even in Nigeria, the ‘wet market’. Here, I would see new animals, but not alive, these were dead animals being sold for meat.

Every single type of animal was there on the tables, for food.” This rang the bell that something was wrong with the system in Nigeria and was what prompted the establishment of the sanctuary where a range of animals – from reptiles and turtles to mammals, small birds and big birds – are housed and rehabilitated.

Mogbo and his team now seek out any animal that is alive in these spaces and bring them to the sanctuary he has created for them to avoid them being slaughtered for food. He said these markets and the deterioration of Nigeria’s wildlife thrive off the mindset of most Nigerians that wildlife conservation is not a priority.

He said this was initially echoed by his parents, who wanted him to study medicine in the United Kingdom instead of following the path of veterinary studies. “If you educate the young people, they will not grow up with the mentality that they have to eat animals,” he said. Mogbo abided by their wishes and studied Biomedical Science, then went on to obtain a Master’s Degree in Public Health.

However, on his return to Nigeria in 2012, he revived his first love, which is his true passion for animals. It was that passion that gave birth to the Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary , which he started nurturing right at his backyard in Lekki, Lagos. He started initially with the rescue and conservation of, mainly finches.

This grew to become the Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary, supported by the Greenfingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative. “We’ve also now started responding to cases where an animal is in trouble or was sighted somewhere.

Then we go there and get that animal out safely,” he said. They started working with the authorities and police to rescue and safeguard the animals, but there were still issues with the police not knowing which animals were endangered or threatened.

At the end of the day, Mogbo believed that this was why conservation studies needed to be taught properly in schools so that youngsters and community members could gain an understanding of the biodiversity that surrounds them and why it is important to preserve it.

Engaging the public

The sanctuary eventually moved to a wetland area behind the school where Mogbo taught. It has continued to grow in this facility and over the years has opened to the public and to surrounding schools to increase education about the need for wild life conservation in Nigeria.

He said there is a great need for accurate and up-to-date conservation studies in schools. According to him: “Nigeria needs more conservation heroes. We cannot have enough. We bring the children from different schools to the sanctuary where they get to learn about the animals…

if you educate the young people, they will not grow up with the mentality that they have to eat animals, the first question that will come will be, ‘is that not an endangered species?’” At the sanctuary, they use every means possible to see how students’ can learn – through working with animals, sports, art, and even fashion. One of such avenues created by him to generate interest and passion in young Nigeria is what he calls, ‘The Trashion Show’.

“The Trashion show is an avenue where young people can still be intertwined with nature, be social about it, and have fun while doing it. What we do is we go to the beach, we clean up the beach, and pack all the plastic there. We also go to our communities and neighbourhoods and we gather the plastic there, we then come together to create artworks and fashion from this plastic and other trash materials that is to say trashion,” he discloses.

According to Mogbo, a lot of time is spent thinking of styles and they even use the New York Met Gala as a source of inspiration to create the styles using plastic. Then they take it to the “runway” at shopping malls and centres where people gather to raise awareness and begin a series of conversations about the need for conservation, what this plastic waste does to the ecosystem and how it damages and affects wildlife.

Forest crimes

To support the efforts of Mogbo, a member of the House of Representatives, Terseer Ugbor, has sponsored the ‘Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill 2024’.

When passed into law, the bill will increase law enforcement capabilities, give investigators more powers to conduct financial inquiries and intelligence-led operations, enable courts to expedite wildlife cases and recover assets, create corporate liability, support international cooperation and impose strict penalties for traffickers and poachers.

On October 24, the House held a public hearing on the bill and it has since then garnered significant support from local and international organisations, including the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency UK (EIA), and Wild Africa (WA), which have been actively supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, with backing from the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the UK Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, and the Pangolin Crisis Fund.

Again, the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime in Nigeria, prepared by the government, states that the importance of combating wildlife crime must not be underestimated and that the country has emerged as a key source, destination and transit country for the international illegal wildlife trade over the past decade.

Tackling wildlife crime is often overlooked and not prioritised and a five-year goal is set that by 2026, Nigeria will have made demonstrable progress in reducing wildlife crime, while its law enforcement and criminal justice system will have the necessary capabilities and legal framework to effectively and collaboratively tackle wildlife crime. (Supported by Wild Africa and Daily Maverick)

