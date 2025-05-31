Conservation Organizations Call For Stronger Protection Of Parrots In Nigeria

Share

As the world marks World Parrot Day today, May 31, conservation organizations Wild Africa and the World Parrot Trust have renewed calls for stronger protection of parrots in Nigeria—especially in the fight against the illegal trade of various parrot species, which continues to threaten their survival.

Parrots—particularly the African grey parrot, once abundant in Nigeria’s forests—are rapidly vanishing due to decades of trapping and trafficking. Despite being protected under both national and international laws, weak enforcement and the growing demand in the exotic pet trade continue to fuel illegal activities.

According to conservationists, over 1.2 million wild-caught grey parrots entered international trade over four decades. Factoring in a mortality rate of 40–60% during capture and transport, the total number of parrots affected could be as high as three million.

In recent months, Nigeria has made notable progress in its crackdown on the illegal parrot trade. In March 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted over 300 parrot heads, drawing both national and international condemnation of the brutal nature of the trade.

In early May, officials from the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the National Park Service (NPS) arrested three suspected wildlife traffickers in Abuja found in possession of live African grey parrots and other endangered species.

Similarly, in April, Nigeria Special Wildlife Officers (NSWO) seized 12 live grey parrots being transported by bus between Kaduna and Lagos. The birds are now undergoing rehabilitation at Pandrillus Nigeria Drill Ranch.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Dr. Mark Ofua, West Africa spokesperson for Wild Africa, said:

“Parrots are keystone species—intelligent, social, and ecologically crucial. Their decline signals the health of entire ecosystems. Parrots are more than brilliant colors and mimicry—they are vital ambassadors of our planet’s wild places.

On World Parrot Day, let’s honor their intelligence and resilience by protecting their forest homes and the freedom they deserve. Their loss has profound environmental and cultural consequences, especially for communities that have coexisted with them for generations.”

The World Parrot Trust, which runs conservation programs across Nigeria, emphasized the need for greater public awareness and sustained actions to dismantle trafficking networks, protect natural habitats, and work alongside local communities.

Ifeanyi Ezenwa, Nigeria Country Coordinator for the World Parrot Trust, said:

“Our research shows that grey parrots in Nigeria are in serious trouble. It is encouraging to see NESREA, NCS, and NPS intensify efforts to stop the illegal trade and protect remaining wild populations. However, public awareness is still low, and many are unaware of how this exploitation is destroying our natural heritage.”

Although Nigeria has introduced the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, which has passed its second reading in the National Assembly, Wild Africa and the World Parrot Trust are urging lawmakers to fast-track the bill’s passage to bolster ongoing enforcement efforts.

They are also calling for increased public education to reduce demand for parrots as pets. The organizations continue to engage in radio, TV, billboards, and print campaigns to raise awareness and advocate for stronger conservation policies.

Both groups are appealing to governments, businesses, and individuals to take meaningful action before it’s too late:

“Protecting parrots is not just about saving birds—it’s about preserving Nigeria’s rich biodiversity and natural legacy,” they stated.

