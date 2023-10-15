Consequences of Separation And Divorce (8)

Texts: Genesis 11:7; Isaiah 1:19-20; Deuteronomy 28:1-2; Deuteronomy 28:15. Isaiah 1:19. “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land”. Isaiah 1:20. “But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it”.

Deuteronomy 28:1. “And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth”. Deuteronomy 28:15.

“But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee”. The original plan of God about marriage is to be helpers to each other.

Satan came to marriage to distort the plan of God concerning it by causing disunity, confusion, disrespect and misunderstanding in marriage. The consequences of separation and divorce which could be spiritual, physical, emotional and psychological are very enormous than what one can imagine. Avoid Separation and Divorce by all means because the wounds may not be healed for life. Some of the consequences of separation and divorce

Disunity.

Genesis 11:7. Satan uses separation and divorce as instruments for disunity, con- fusion, disrespect, and misunderstanding in marriage so as to prevent the husband and wife to achieve a common goal. When husband and wife are united, marriage is strengthened which invariably increases the population of the Kingdom of God but leading to the depopulation of Satanic kingdom.

Termination of God’s plans and promises.

Jeremiah 29:11. God has good purposes, plans or promises for each marriage. Once you are Separated or divorced, God’s plans for your marriage will be truncated or terminated. Guard your marriage jealousy don’t allow Satan to obstruct God’s plans for your marriage. Danger of god’s judgements. Isaiah 1:20; Deuteronomy 28:15. Marriage was originated by God. Man (Adam) did not ask God for marriage but God initiated it. Separation and Divorce are against God’s will. You can’t claim to love or serve God when you practice what God hates.

Lack of trust.

Both the man and the woman will suffer from this. Any man that is a victim of separation or divorce may not be able to trust any woman again for the rest of his life. Any woman involved in either Separation or Divorce may find it very difficult to trust any other man in her life time.

Spiritual instability.

Separation or Divorce will cause spiritual instability or spiritual insensitivity. You cannot be a genuine child of God and involved in Separation or Divorce and your spiritual life still remain the same. Avoid Separation or Divorce by all means.

Psychological and emotional trauma

or imbalance Some people become mentally challenged or mentally unstable because of Separation or Divorce. This affects the three objects that make up a family. It affects the husband (man), wife (woman) and their children.