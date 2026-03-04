Consensus Produces New Execo C’ttee In Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has successfully elected its new State Executive Committee members through a consensus arrangement at the party secretariat along Sultan Abubakar Road, Sokoto.

The congress, which was peaceful and compliant with the party’s constitution, saw delegates and stakeholders from all 23 local government areas in attendance. Professor M. Aliyu Musa, who chaired the exercise, confirmed that all candidates emerged through consensus and were affirmed by delegates via voice vote.

He praised party leaders and members for demonstrating unity and commitment to internal democracy. The motion to adopt the consensus arrangement was moved by Hon. Abubakar Shamaki Yabo and seconded by Hon. Aminu Gidado, and was unanimously endorsed by delegates. INEC officials were present to monitor the exercise.