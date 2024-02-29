Consensus Candidate Will Ensure Victory for PDP -Chieftain

Urges Credible Consensus Candidate from Ondo South

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Bosede Agbaje Salami has thrown her weight behind the use of consensus to pick the candidate of the party ahead of November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Salami called on members of the PDP in the state to ensure that they rally round themselves to produce a formidable candidate that can battle the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming gubernatorial election.

Salami, who was the Director General of Unifier Ambassadors of Nigeria in the last general election said a consensus candidate from Ondo South senatorial district would guarantee victory for the party in the coming election.

According to her, a credible candidate who is successful in business, with good reputation among party members and the citizens of the State with sufficient financial resources and integrity, would give PDP victory.

Her words “Once the PDP agrees on fielding a candidate from Ondo South who has built his own successful business, has an upright reputation, and can self-fund his campaign, he is guaranteed to win the election.

“What we need is someone that is already a big name and success story from the South who can fund his own campaign. If we present such a candidate, Ondo South and even the entire state will overwhelmingly support him and vote PDP.

“This is not the time to allow internal bickering or internecine factional differences to jeopardise the bright chance to wrest power from APC in Ondo State where the people are tired of the obvious misrule of the APC led government of starvation and stagnancy.”

The former House of Assembly hopeful urged the party leadership not to miss the opportunity of fielding the right consensus candidate, saying it would change the political equation in the Sunshine State in favor of PDP.

She called on party leaders to make sure that differences and issues that can jeopardise the chances of the party are nipped in the bud and never allowed to destroy the ultimate interest of the party and that of the good people of the State who are already tired of APC government of not only the state but the nation as well.