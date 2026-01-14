Conor Gallagher Set For Spurs Medical To Complete Move

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to welcome Conor Gallagher back to English football, with the midfielder expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday to complete a medical ahead of a proposed £34.6 million move from Atlético Madrid.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed personal terms on a long-term deal running for five and a half years.

Spurs are keen to finalise the transfer swiftly so Gallagher can be available for Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United.

Tottenham moved decisively for the former Chelsea player after learning that Rodrigo Bentancur will be sidelined for around three months due to a hamstring injury. Their quick action allowed them to beat competition from Aston Villa for Gallagher’s signature.

Gallagher’s return to the Premier League comes 18 months after his departure from Chelsea.

His arrival is expected to signal the start of an active January transfer window for Spurs, who are also close to completing a £13 million deal for Brazilian left-back Souza and are targeting an additional attacking reinforcement.

After joining Atlético Madrid in 2024 for £38 million, Gallagher featured prominently in his debut season under Diego Simeone, making 50 appearances across competitions. However, his involvement has reduced this campaign, with just eight starts so far.

The midfielder is believed to be seeking more consistent playing time as he aims to revive his international prospects and push for a place in England’s squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup.