Conoil’s Pre-Tax Profit Slumps 83% To N775m In Q2’25

Conoil Plc is under intensified investor scrutiny as its latest unaudited financial statements for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 laid bare a steep decline in profitability and continued earnings pressure, raising fresh concerns about the downstream giant’s near-term resilience.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of just N775 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 — a staggering 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) plunge from N4.686 billion in Q2 2024. This marks the second straight quarter of profit contraction, dragging half-year (H1) 2025 pre-tax earnings down to N1.147 billion, an 89 per cent collapse compared to N10.219 billion recorded during the same period last year.

At the heart of the downturn lies a steep fall in revenue from white products — Conoil’s core business. Group turnover slipped 28 per cent YoY in Q2 to N64.39 billion, also 19 per cent lower than the N79.25 billion posted in Q1 2025. On a halfyear basis, revenue dropped by over 20 per cent to N143.65 billion from N180.67 billion in H1 2024. The contraction in topline sales reverberated across the company’s profit metrics.

Although cost of sales declined by 28 per cent YoY to N58.34 billion, gross profit still fell by 27 per cent to N6.046 billion in Q2. Rising operating expenses — up 21 per cent YoY to N2.799 billion — further eroded margins, leaving operating profit at N3.247 billion, a significant drop from N5.9 billion in the.