Conoil Shareholders Approve N3.50 Dividend Amid Robust Growth

Shareholders of Conoil Plc have approved N3.50 per share dividend for members whose names are on the company’s register by November 18, 2024.

The improved dividend payout underscores Conoil’s commitment to delivering shareholder value amid strong financial performance.

In an announcement filed to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday, the leading player in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector disclosed other resolutions endorsed by the shareholders at the just concluded annual general meeting of the firm.

The filing signed by the company secretary, David LanreLeke, disclosed that shareholders unanimously approved key resolutions, including the adoption of the Directors’ Report and audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

As part of the AGM’s resolutions, shareholders ratified the re-election of non-executive directors, including Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Joshua Ariyo, and Mr. Mike Jetuboh, reinforcing leadership stability within the company.

The statutory audit committee also retained its existing members—Mr. Adeshina Olade – po, Ms. Adeleye Funmilayo, and Mr. Ijayekunle Idowu—alongside non-executive directors.

The board further secured shareholder approval to determine the remuneration of external auditors, Messrs. Nexia Agbo Abel & Co., who confirmed their willingness to continue.

Similarly, the AGM sanctioned the remuneration for non-executive directors, aligning with Conoil’s strategic goals to incentivise its leadership team effectively.

