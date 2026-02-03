Conoil Profit Slumps 77% In FY’25 On Higher Finance Costs

Conoil PLC recorded a sharp decline in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025, as weaker margins, higher finance costs and tighter operating conditions weighed on profitability, despite relatively resilient turnover and balance sheet expansion.

According to the company’s audited financial statements, Conoil’s revenue declined by 6.6 per cent to N301.72 billion in 2025, from N323.13 billion in the previous year. Cost of sales fell to N278.81 billion from N296.77 billion, resulting in a gross profit of N22.91 billion, down from N26.35 billion in 2024

. Profit before tax dropped sharply by 77.0 per cent to N2.53 billion, compared with N11.00 billion a year earlier, reflecting significantly higher finance costs and operating expenses.

Finance costs surged to N10.38 billion in 2025 from N3.95 billion in 2024, largely driven by increased borrowings and higher interest rates. Profit after tax fell by 77.1 per cent to N2.01 billion, down from N8.77 billion in the prior year.

As a result, earnings per share declined to 290 kobo, from 1,264 kobo in 2024. No dividend was declared for the year, compared with a dividend of 350 kobo per share paid in the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, Conoil returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025, posting a profit after tax of N544.67 million, compared with a loss of N732.88 million in the corresponding period of 2024, supported by improved gross margins.