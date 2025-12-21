Conoil Posts Impressive Financial Results For 2024

Conoil Plc has closed the 2024 financial year on a strong note, announcing a proposed dividend payout of ₦2.428 billion to shareholders.

The dividend, set at 350 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, was unveiled at the Company’s 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, the Chairman described 2024 as a year marked by intense economic pressures across Nigeria’s business environment.

He cited high inflation, exchange-rate volatility, infrastructural challenges, and the post-fuel subsidy removal transition as factors that placed significant strain on businesses and consumers.

Despite these headwinds, Conoil Plc recorded a robust financial performance, driven by disciplined management and a clear strategic focus. Revenue grew by 60.5 per cent, rising from ₦201.4 billion in 2023 to ₦323.1 billion in 2024. Total assets increased by 18 per cent to ₦114.9 billion, while shareholders’ funds rose by 19.1 per cent to ₦39.5 billion.

The Company also strengthened its balance sheet by reducing borrowings by 10 per cent, with total liabilities declining from ₦32 billion to ₦28.7 billion. According to the Chairman, this improvement reflects prudent financial planning, cost discipline, and enhanced operational efficiency.

He emphasised that Conoil’s performance continues to be anchored on its workforce, praising the dedication, competence, and innovative capacity of its employees. The Company, he said, remains committed to continuous investment in human capital, fostering a work environment that promotes growth, fairness, and professional development.

On corporate governance, the Chairman reaffirmed that Conoil operates in full compliance with the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, noting that transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices remain central to the Company’s operations. He added that Conoil sustained its social investment initiatives during the year, supporting development within its host communities.

Looking ahead, the Company expressed cautious optimism as economic reforms advance and opportunities emerge across both oil and non-oil sectors. Conoil plans to strengthen its presence in core product segments, expand its lubricants and LPG businesses, and enhance its aviation fuel supply infrastructure to remain competitive in a deregulated downstream market.

The Chairman concluded by thanking shareholders, customers, employees, and business partners for their continued trust and support.

He reaffirmed Conoil Plc’s commitment to disciplined execution, innovation, and long-term value creation, stating that the Company remains well positioned to sustain growth and deliver consistent performance across its operations.