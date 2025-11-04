Conoil Plc Posts N1.46bn Profit Amid Revenue Decline, Rising Costs

Conoil Plc has reported a profit after tax of N1.46 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a steep fall from N12.12 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited financial results, approved by the Board of Directors revealed that despite remaining profitable, the downstream oil marketing company faced a difficult operating environment marked by declining sales, higher financing costs, and tighter margins.

Revenue for the nine-month period dropped by 18.2 per cent to N203.83 billion, compared to N249.13 billion in the same period of 2024. The company attributed the decline to lower product sales volumes and volatile market conditions in Nigeria’s petroleum distribution sector.

Gross profit also fell by 34 per cent, from N25.54 billion in 2024 to N16.68 billion in 2025, underscoring the squeeze on profit margins caused by rising operating costs and inflationary pressures. Profit before tax tumbled to N1.88 billion, down from N15.24 billion, while profit after tax dropped to N1.46 billion, compared with N12.12 billion a year earlier.

For the third quarter (July–September 2025), the company posted a revenue of N60.18 billion, down from N68.56 billion in Q3 2024, while quarterly profit after tax declined to N564.41 million from N4.10 billion in the same quarter of the prior year.

The report showed that finance costs surged to N6.90 billion during the nine-month period, more than double the N2.48 billion recorded in 2024. The increase reflects higher borrowing rates and the impact of exchange rate movements on the company’s obligations.

Administrative expenses rose to N4.78 billion from N4.35 billion, while distribution expenses moderated slightly to N3.12 billion, compared to N3.47 billion in the previous year. Consequently, earnings per share dropped significantly to 211 kobo, down from 1,747 kobo reported in 2024, mirroring the overall decline in profitability.