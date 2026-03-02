Conoil Names New Company Secretary

Conoil Plc has appointed Bolaji Owolabi as acting company secretary, following the resignation of David Lanre-Leke. Owolabi will steer the affairs of the company pending the appointment of a substantive company secretary.

In a notice by its Finance Director, Ismail Salam, on behalf of the board. the company explained that Lanre-Leke resigned effective September 8, 2025, saying that its shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public had been notified of his resignation of as company secretary.

Owolabi, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999, obtained a degree from Lagos State University and an LL.M from the University of Lagos. He is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ACI Arb.) UK.

He previously practised law at Dapo Abudu & Co. And Prof. I. O. Smith (SAN) Chambers before joining Globacom Ltd. In 2003. Also, he has more than 20 years’ corporate experience in the telecommunications industry, with experience in commercial legal drafting and corporate legal practice.