Connectivity Gap: Experts Advocate For Integration Of Satellite Technology

Telecommunications experts have issued a compelling call for the widespread adoption of satellite technology as the most practical and immediate remedy for the global coverage gap that continues to exclude millions in remote and underserved regions.

This consensus marks a significant pivot in strategy, acknowledging that traditional terrestrial networks, reliant on cell towers and fibre optics, have reached an economic and logistical impasse in connecting the hardest-to-reach populations.

The persistence of the digital divide is stark. In nations like Nigeria, an estimated 19 million people reside in areas devoid of any mobile network signal, a situation replicated worldwide where difficult terrain and low population density render conventional infrastructure unprofitable.

A telecom infrastructure analyst, Dr. Ken Alaba, explained: “We have hit a structural wall with terrestrial economics. The business case for building towers and running fibre to serve a handful of villages has always been weak.

Satellite technology shatters that old economic model by delivering connectivity from above. “This model is being revolutionised by Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, such as those deployed by SpaceX’s Starlink and OneWeb.

Unlike older, high-latency satellites, LEO networks operate closer to Earth, enabling highspeed, low-latency broadband suitable for real-time applications.” Director of Connectivity Policy at the Frontier Technologies Institute, Mark Collins, said: “We are no longer talking about clunky, delayed service.

We are talking about broadband that can support video calls, online schooling, and telehealth, precisely the services that can transform a remote community. “The advantages are profound. Satellite solutions bypass geographical barriers, eliminating the need for extensive civil works through mountains or across archipelagos.

Connectivity can be established rapidly once a terminal is installed and powered. “Furthermore, the technology is evolving into a complementary force for existing mobile networks.”

“Satellite can provide the vital backhaul link to pop-up cellular sites, enabling mobile operators to offer services in areas they could never economically reach before. This hybrid approach is the fastest path to universal service,” noted Sarah Chen, CEO of a hybrid network solutions firm. Despite the promise, significant hurdles remain.

The affordability of user equipment and subscription fees poses a barrier for the poorest, and regulatory frameworks for spectrum and landing rights require harmonisation. Concerns about space debris and the sustainability of massive constellations also need addressing.

However, advocates argued that these are surmountable challenges. “Yes, the upfront cost of a user terminal is a hurdle,” admits Dr. Alaba,saying, “but this is where smart subsidy programmes and innovation come in. The alternative is to accept a permanent underclass of the unconnected, which is a far greater cost to any nation’s development.”

The potential impact of bridging this gap is transformative, enabling telemedicine in rural clinics, digital education in isolated schools, and economic participation for remote businesses. As the cost of digital exclusion grows, industry experts said the solution is operational and orbiting overhead.

“We have spent a generation trying to solve this problem from the ground up. We must look to the skies. The imperative now is for policymakers and the telecom industry to collaboratively integrate satellite technology into the connectivity ecosystem, ensuring the final frontier of coverage is finally closed,” he added.