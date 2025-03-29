‘Connecting the Dots’ as Artiste Crossroad Festival 2025 holds in Lagos

Share

With ‘Connecting the Dots’ as its theme, all is set for this year’s edition of Artiste Crossroad Festival (ACF), which has, since its debut about seven years ago, emerged as a transformative cultural movement in the heart of Lagos.

Initiated by The Future of Dance Company in 2019, this annual week-long gathering transcends the boundaries of a typical arts festival, serving as a dynamic platform where different artistic disciplines converge.

“Connecting the Dots” as the theme or this year’s edition scheduled to hold on April 14 to 20, in three venues in Lagos, “emphasizes the importance of recognizing and understanding the complex historical relationship between Europe and Africa. By acknowledging the shared violent history of colonialism and exploitation we can identify the interconnectedness of our past and present.

“This understanding not only sheds light on racial injustices but also reveals the overlapping struggles of gender inequality and climate injustice across both continents. Ultimately, by connecting these historical dots, we can pave the way for creating positive, innovative artistic expressions that honor our shared experiences while promoting healing process in the unity of the process. The essence of the Artist Crossroad Festival 2025 is a gathering of voices from Africa and Europe, coming together to confront the past, heal the present, and chart a path toward a sustainable, just future, where we can reconstruct the narratives birthed from this history, and tackling other issues that connect these continents. As we connect the dots between history, gender, and climate justice, we not only honor the struggles of those who came before us but also build a collective vision for future generations. The artistic expression is not just a response to these problems it is a call for unity, innovation, and healing in the face of a rapidly changing world.”

According to the Festival Director, Femi Adebajo, the opening ceremony will be held at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Yaba, Lagos, while various performances, workshops and other activities will hold at Seaside Cottage Theatre, Bariga, and Ajileye Street, Bariga.

“The Artist Crossroad Festival 2025 is emerging from a collaboration of artists and researchers from Nigeria, Austria, France,Germany, Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Uganda,” Adebajo stated.

The festival is curated by Ridwan Rasheed and Mary Omorogie, while Agnes Olayemi Johnson, Peter .D. Abayomi are the Festival Managers.

The Artist Crossroad Festival embodies a program of performances, workshops, research projects, panels, screenings, exhibitions, showcasing both established and emerging talent from around the world. At its core, Artiste Crossroad Festival is a melting pot of creativity, bringing together danc0ers, musicians, visual artists, poets, actors, DJs, video artists, activists and writers.

“The festival’s commitment to innovation extends its reach to data visualizers, AI artists, environmental artists, social media storytellers, virtual reality developers, and street artists, fostering a truly interdisciplinary approach to artistic expression and social impact. Art and culture serve at this Festival as a powerful catalyst for social change and a platform for promoting dialogue. ACF provides spaces for communities to express diverse perspectives, challenge societal norms, and engage in conversations that can lead to collective growth and transformation,” the organisers stated.

“To make the program accessible to a broader audience, accompanying formats such as artist talks, workshops, panels, and discussion rounds will be held. In 2019, the festival brought significant attention to the state of the Bariga roads during the performance of the provocative piece, ‘Untitled Series’. The aim of this showcase was to raise awareness among the government without resorting to traditional protests regarding the urgent need to repair the community’s deteriorating roads.

“The performance resonated within the community and on social media and even caught the attention of the Governor of Lagos State, who viewed it live.”

Remarkably, “the road was repaired just two months after the conclusion of the Festival.”

Participants are encouraged to explore how visual and non-visual art and discussions can be wielded as tools to rewrite narratives, challenge perceptions, and create meaningful improvements in the lives of marginalised communities. This approach not only elevates the artistic discourse but also fosters a deeper connection between creative expression and social responsibility.

