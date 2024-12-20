Congresses: APC’ll Adopt Option A4 – Omo-Agege

Share

…Says PDP’ll disintegrate before 2027

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured of transparent congresses to elect the executive committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, at all levels.

Omo-Agege who spoke on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area, said the party will adopt Option A4 in all the congresses.

The former Deputy Senate President in a statement by his media adviser Sunday Areh, stated that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State would disintegrate before the 2027 general elections.

“If you think we have a problem in APC, we don’t have a problem compared to what is about to happen in the PDP. The whole thing has started.

“Just last week we went to receive former governor, Chief Ibori’s daughter in Oghara.

“As we speak right now, the entire PDP in Ethiope West and Ethiope East have collapsed. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Omo-agege who was APC governorship candidate in Delta State in 2023, however, blamed the crisis in the party on leadership failure, particularly, the refusal of the state Chairman to call the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting since the assumption of office.

According to him, everybody in the party is complaining of a lack of internal democracy.

“They don’t want everybody to have a say on who will serve on the exco for the ward, the LGA exco, the state exco and so on, who will go to the House of Assembly and other positions,” he noted.

He assured that he is committed to repositioning the party before 2027, adding “We will not allow anybody to write lists for Congress.

“Nobody will write lists for exco. Everybody will go to their wards to line up behind the person of their choice and after counting, the person with the highest number of people who queued behind him will emerge.

“That is how we have planned it. That is the way to strengthen the party. But some of them don’t want it that way.

“They say they want to put together some leaders who will write lists. But we say no.

“If we do Option A4, if the line of the other person is longer than your own, then you cannot complain. That’s how we want it and that is what we want to do.”

The former Deputy Senate President also addressed some grievances expressed concerning defectors from other political parties to the APC, and told party members that politics is a game of number.

He enjoined them to welcome the newcomers with open hands, adding “If people decamped from their parties to join you, welcome everybody. I want to assure you, as we approach 2027, that their party, the PDP will collapse very soon.”

