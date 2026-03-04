Congress: Youth Group Seeks APC’s NWC Intervention

The Oodua Progressive Youth League (OPYL), a youth group, on Wednesday called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Ondo State.

The group described the conduct of the state Congress despite a restraining order issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Akure as unacceptable.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Wale Abdulwaheed, described the development as “deeply concerning,” warning that failure to address the situation promptly could push the party into a deeper internal crisis.

The group said proceeding with the Congress amid a subsisting court order has generated tension and uncertainty among members in the state.

The OPYL described the development as troubling, noting that internal disputes arising from the Congress and the alleged defiance of a court order have heightened tensions among party stakeholders.

Abduwaheed said the decision to hold the Congress despite a court injunction has heightened tensions among party loyalists, with some factions reportedly threatening to form parallel committees or pursue legal action.

The statement read: “The APC is a law-abiding party built on democratic principles. It has always projected itself as a party that respects the rule of law and constitutional order. That reputation must not be compromised under any circumstances.

“Respect for judicial pronouncements is not negotiable. As a ruling party, the APC must lead by example. Obedience to court orders strengthens democracy and reinforces public confidence in our institutions.”

OPYL warned that if the issues arising from the Congress are not carefully managed, they could snowball into prolonged litigation, factional divisions, and political instability within the Ondo State chapter.

According to the group, decisive action from the party’s national hierarchy would help restore calm, reinforce discipline, and reassure members that the APC remains committed to internal democracy and respect for the rule of law.

They expressed concern that the ongoing dispute in the state chapter of the pAPC could undermine the party’s operational structure and electoral prospects if not addressed promptly.

The youth group said the situation “requires immediate intervention from the national leadership to prevent a total breakdown of discipline.

“The APC has always prided itself on being a party that respects the law. Allowing the crisis to fester will not only damage the party’s image but could also create long-term divisions that are difficult to repair.

“We do not want a situation where the party slips into avoidable fragmentation. The signs are already there, and that is why the national leadership must act swiftly,”

Calling on the National Working Committee to wade into the matter, OPYL added that: “This is the moment for decisive intervention. The national body should review the situation, engage all stakeholders, and ensure that unity and discipline are restored.”

The youth organisation also urged aggrieved members to remain calm and allow internal mechanisms to resolve the dispute.

“The APC must continue to stand as a law-abiding party committed to internal democracy. Dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for legal processes remain the surest path to lasting peace,” the statement concluded.

The youth body said the intervention of the national leadership has become necessary to prevent further division, prolonged litigation, and possible fragmentation within the state chapter.

The OPYL urged all aggrieved members to remain calm while awaiting the response of the party’s national leadership.