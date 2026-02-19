Congress: Ward Congress Peaceful In Ondo – Committee

The Ward Congress Committee deployed to Ondo State by the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the congress held in the state free, fair, and credible.

The committee, headed by Chief Margaret Aruruenu, advised those aggrieved with the outcome of the congress to approach the Appeal Committee for redress instead of resorting to violence.

Speaking while receiving results from returning officers from the 18 local government areas of the state, Aruruenu explained that the election was conducted in all 203 wards in the state without any major crisis. She appreciated party members and returning officers for complying with the guidelines during the election.

Her words:

“The congress has been conducted and everything has been concluded. We are happy that it was peaceful. It took place in all the 18 LGAs in the state. We appreciate all the returning officers for serving the party diligently.”

Fielding questions from journalists, the Secretary of the Committee, Barrister Smart Iheazor, said:

“The exercise was very free and in total compliance with the guidelines given to the committee to conduct this ward election. It was hitch-free. However, as we said, tomorrow the Appeal Committee will be sitting. I assure you that no person will have any grounds to challenge this election, which was free, fair, credible, and transparent.”

Asked if the committee received any reports from the field during the congress, Iheazor said:

“There were some reports here and there, but they did not in any way affect the credibility of the exercise. Specifically, we have not received any negative feedback from any of the election officers. The election was very peaceful. All our members voted, and all our card-carrying members are happy. This is the result we have here. I can assure you it was very credible and transparent.”

However, there were attacks in Idanre town, during which four people were reportedly killed. Engr. Raphael Adetimehin, the younger brother of the state chairman of APC, was reportedly attacked with machetes and an axe, sustaining multiple stab wounds, and was left in a coma.