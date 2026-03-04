Congress Re-Elects Yemi Sanusi, 35 Others In Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has elected Chief Yemi Sanusi and 35 others as members of its State Executive Committee for a four-year term.

The election was ratified through a voice affirmation by 1,180 delegates and statutory delegates at the State Congress held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta.

‘The exercise was supervised by the APC Congress Committee Chairman, Chief Wale Ohu, alongside officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chief Yemi Sanusi was re-elected as State Chairman. Other officials elected include Alhaja Aminat Adigun as State Women Leader, Prince Aderibigbe Tella as State Secretary, and Chief Yemi Adelani as State Organising Secretary.