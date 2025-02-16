Congress: PDP Ex-officio Candidate Appeals To Nasarawa Chairman To Maintain Neutrality

Share

The candidate of the PDP National Ex-officio, Hajiya Farida Umar has urged the Nasarawa State Chairman, Hon. Adamu Ninga to remain impartial and fatherly to all candidates ahead of the PDP Zonal Congresses, which will produce leaders from the North Central Zone to represent the party at the national level.

This call comes after a viral video showed Hon. Ninga supporting Hon. Beauty Aliyu Sudar, an aspirant who donated N300,000 to him personally.

Hajiya Farida Umar, a strong candidate for the National Ex-officio position while Speaking to Journalists at the Weekend advised Hon. Ninga to create a fair playing ground for all candidates, ensuring that the PDP members can elect their preferred candidates without bias.

She emphasized that all contestants have significantly contributed to the party’s success at both state and national levels.

While speaking on her numerous contributions to the party, Hajiya Umar disclosed that she has consistently printed wrappers, T-shirts, and other campaign materials to support the party during elections, particularly in Nasarawa State.

“I want to draw the attention of our leader, the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman Hon. Adamu Ninga (Talban Mada), to the fact that I have also made massive contributions to the party at all levels,” she said.

“I have visited villages, wards, and local government areas in Nasarawa to support the growth of our party. Women, youth, party officials, and stakeholders have all acknowledged my efforts.”

Hajiya Umar emphasized that leaders should endorse candidates based on their capacity, leadership qualities, and commitment to the party.

“My support for the National Ex-officio position, endorsed by women, youth, and stakeholders, demonstrates my significant contributions to the party,” she explained.

“This is not about providing individual assistance, but rather a testament to my genuine love for the party. I recall campaigning vigorously with my resources during the governorship election and other polls. Therefore, I believe our leader should consider that others have also made substantial contributions for the party’s greater benefit.”

Hajiya Umar also appealed to PDP leaders and stakeholders in Nasarawa State to prioritize quality representation and capacity when selecting candidates.

She believes she is the most qualified for the National Ex-officio position, having performed and stood up for the party.

Hajiya Umar however urged all PDP members in the state and the North Central Zone to ensure the right people are voted to represent the zone, warning against deception and emphasizing the need for the PDP to strengthen ahead of the 2027 General elections.

