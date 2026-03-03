Congress: Ex-Rep Member Emerges Ondo APC Chairman 

A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East Federal Constituency, Kolawole Babatunde, has emerged as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Babatunde and 36 other executive members emerged through a voice vote at the congress presided over by the Vice Chairman of the APC South-West Zone, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, and the Chairman of the APC State Congress Committee, Comrade Ogonna Obiekwe.

Details later…