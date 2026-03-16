Congress: APC Sets Reconciliation Committee In Ondo

Following the fallout of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the new Chairman of the party, Hon Babatunde Kolawole, has pledged to unite all factions within the party to ensure strong performance in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after a Thanksgiving service held for the newly inaugurated state executives of the party at the Government House Chapel in Akure, Kolawole said the party leadership is already taking concrete steps toward reconciliation among its members.

The state chapter of the APC recently conducted a fresh state congress in compliance with a court order.

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure had issued an ex parte order on March 2, restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC from proceeding with the initially scheduled congress. The order followed an application filed by a group of aggrieved party members led by Lawrence Adebayo.

Kolawole eventually emerged as chairman in both congresses held, although some members of the earlier executive were replaced.

However, Wednesday’s congress, held at the International Cultural and Event Centre, produced a harmonised list of officials which differed slightly from the earlier list that emerged from the aborted exercise.

Party leaders explained that the adjustments were made in the interest of unity, harmony, and the progress of the party.

The chairman who emerged at both congresses promised to work for the success of the party and harmonise all members towards achieving victory in future elections.

Kolawole said, “We are going to set up a reconciliation committee, and the list is already ready. We are just waiting for the Governor to approve it. The committee will work to ensure that all interests within the party are brought together.

“We have promised to deliver one million votes for the President, and I can assure you that it is achievable the moment we come together.”

Delivering the sermon, attended by several party leaders and stakeholders across the state, Pastor Williams Aiyedatiwa admonished political office holders to recognise that leadership is fundamentally about service.

According to him, “Power is a loan given by God, and the interest you pay on it is the service you render to the people unconditionally. Your collateral power is your integrity and dignity. The moment you fail to render service, you lose your integrity.”