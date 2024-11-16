Congregation Poll: FUOYE Staff Unions Laud VC For Level Playing Ground 

Share

Staff unions of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have commended the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, for allowing a level playing ground for all contestants at the Wednesday, November 13, 2024, congregation poll, where the staff members freely elected their representatives at the University Governing Council.

The unions, which includes the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Congress of Nigerian Academics (CONUA), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), described the congregation poll as free, fair and devoid of rancor.

They, therefore, applauded the VC for not allowing “unwholesome influence to impose any candidate on the staff during the exercise.”

The unions also commended Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, who led the electoral committee constituted by Prof. Fasina’s led University management, “For properly conducting themselves and allowing the most preferred of the contestants to emerge at the keenly contested poll.”

The staff Unions added that “the electoral committee ensured a transparent process, which made accountability its watchword, thereby paving the way for the preferred candidates to emerge as winners.

Expressing his satisfaction over the poll, the Chairman of ASUU, FUOYE branch, Dr. Famuwagun Abayomi, said:” The last congregation election in our University was free and fair.

“It was the first time since this University began operations that we had it this awesome! Prof. Abayomi Fasina’s led management gave a free hand for everyone to contest. Prof. Fasina gave everyone a level playing ground.

“It was rancor-free and highly commendable. We also appreciate the efforts of the Chairman of the Electoral Committee in the person of Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, who deployed his rich experience to ensure everyone is pleased with the electoral process.

“We have engaged our colleagues who emerged victorious to ensure that they do their best to serve the interests of the majority who have voted for them.”

The Coordinator of CONUA, FUOYE, Comrade Dr. Ademola M. Akinsorotan said: “The council election was a huge success and a big thank you to our ever creative and purpose-driven Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who has made this election a far distance to what has ever been in the history of this University.

“The exercise was highly competitive, especially on the staff WhatsApp platforms. God bless FUOYE.”

Commenting in the same vein, Comrade Ayeni Abraham, NASU Chairman, also said: “First of all, l celebrate everyone who participated in that election. Kudos to them all, for their comportment and their proper conduct during and after that election.

“This is a welcome development. I appreciate the management for the conducive environment they provided for the conduct of that election. It was done in a peaceful atmosphere.

“The result is also a true reflection of the votes of all members of staff.. Another thing that baffled me was the teeming crowd that turned out for the poll. They were all there to monitor the exercise till the end. We also appreciate the electoral committee for a job well done.

“This shows that FUOYE is progressing. While we congratulate the winners, we appeal to them to fulfill their campaign’s promises .They must also treat everyone fairly, whether they have voted for them or not“

Winners who emerged at the poll include Prof. Patrick O. Oladele, Representative of lecturers in Council on Academic matters; Mr. Olusola O. Taiwo, Representative on Council Non-Teaching staff, Prof. Ayodele Fajinmi, Representative on Security Committee Academic, Mr. Kayode C. Obajaja, Representative on Security Non-Teaching staff, Mrs. Rachael Ajayi (Representative on Ceremonies Committee, Mr Ambali Ajayi, Representative on Budget Monitoring Committee on Needs Assessment Intervention, and Mr Ebenezer A. Oke, who emerged winner on Staff School Management Committee.

The VC, while commending the electoral committee for a job well done and all staff members for their patience and maturity during the exercise also congratulates all the winners wishing them a successful period at the Council.

