Congratulations As Nkubi, Wife Welcome First Child

Nollywood actor and comedian, Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi and his wife welcomed their first child.

The content creator took to his Instagram page on Saturday, April 6, to announce the good news to his fans and followers.

In the shared post, the actor shared a video showing the photos they took when his wife was pregnant with their child.

However, Nkubi didn’t reveal the gender of the child.

READ ALSO:

Fans and celebrities have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him.

Read some comments below:

Elsie Okpocha said: “Omggggg. Thank you, Lord!!! Congratulations my people”

Ugoccie wrote: “Congratulations Chief”

MC Edo Pikin wrote: “My man, big congratulations”

Chika Lann wrote: “Oh Chim. Congratulations Nwoke Obioma!”

Pelumi Buari wrote: “God did! I’m so happy for you Nkubi!!! Congratulations”

Eko Sãvage wrote: “Congratulations big stout”

Empress Onyi wrote: “Waking up to the Best news ever. Congrats ndi Nkem, am so happy”

Comedian Woos wrote: “Da da Daddy twins! Congratulations”

See his post below: