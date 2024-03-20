Congratulations As Gospel Singer, Theophilus Announces Engagement To Jamaican Lover

Congratulations have poured in as Nigerian gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday joined the league of about-to-wed song ministers as he gets engaged to his Jamaican fiancée, Ashlee White.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared the good news with his fans and followers with the caption, “As it pleases the Lord”.

New Telegraph reports that his engaged fiancee, Ashlee, is a US-based Jamaican woman who is a lawyer and a real estate agent.

In the cause of this latest development, many Nigerians who are excited by the union have taken to their social media page to celebrate with him.

@opeyemiakintunde exclaimed: “Woowwwwwwww…Man of God!!!Congratulations…There is always a MAN in the MAN of GOD….”

@oluwatifimidara wrote: “Yeah this is what we have been waiting for…Congratulations no go finish for the body of Christ…”

@thesdgnurse added: “I can’t be the only one waiting for the love story, How did Minister Theophilus Propose? what did he say? it’s giving pick up line of sister “Let behold until we are formed” Qavah!”

@IfeNaNri said: “Congratulations Theophilus, you were very discerning in selecting your partner; your eyes were wide open throughout the process.”

@ugo_himself noted: “We all agreed to be single and be filled with the holy spirit but look at you I am so disappointed”

@Chinonxo observed: “Moses bliss fiancee is Ghanian

Theophilus Sunday’s wife in Jamaica

Tim Godfrey’s wife is an American citizen. Why are gospel musicians running away from Nigeria women”