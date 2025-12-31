…Congratulates Wale Edun On Royal Victorian Order Honour

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by His Majesty, King Charles III. This is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesperson yesterday in Abuja.

King Charles III appointed Edun as a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global youth development programme that supports young people in building character, skills and leadership, including in Nigeria, where thousands of youths currently benefit from the initiative.

Tinubu welcomed the honour, describing it as a recognition that reflects Edun’s commitment to youth development and public service. The president said the recognition aligned with his administration’s priority on youth empowerment, opportunity and national renewal.

Tinubu commended Edun’s industry and dedication, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to invest in Nigeria’s youth as leaders of today and tomorrow.