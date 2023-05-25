New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Congratulates Oba Of Lagos On 20th Coronation Anniversary

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Lagos monarch, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on his 20th-year coronation anniversary. The governor described the monarch as visionary, vibrant and always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity and fairness for the people of Lagos, the Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole. In a statement issued yesterday on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, San- wo-Olu said the 20 years reign of Oba Akiolu as paramount ruler in Lagos State has brought peace, unity and development to the State and her people.

He said the royal father has used his exalted royal stool to advance the quality of life of Lagosians, promote equity and usher in progress for the State. Sanwo-Olu said: “As a retired senior police officer, Oba Akiolu has worked tirelessly for peace and peaceful coexistence among the people and ethnic nationalities in Lagos. His impact is felt in every facet of life in the state.”

The governor added that the monarch never runs short of quality advice whenever there are knotty issues that bother on the present and future of Lagos to be addressed. Sanwo-Olu prayed for the monarch’s continued reign on the throne of his forefathers in good health.

