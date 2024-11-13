…Congratulates New Edo Gov, Okpebholo

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday congratulated the newly sworn in Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, describing his assumption into office as the beginning of a new chapter in Edo State.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, urged the people of Edo State at home and in the diaspora to rally around the new governor for the development and growth of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended Okpebholo’s inauguration ceremony held at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin yesterday, also reassured his Edo counterpart of necessary support to make the best of his time as a governor.

The governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, wished Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, a very successful tenure.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure today to be in Benin for the inauguration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the new Governor of Edo State. I believe that his assumption into office will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Edo State.

