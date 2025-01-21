…Congratulates Keyamo At 55

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his 55th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Keyamo, who turns 55 today, as one of the major contributors to the success story of Nigeria’s legal profession, human rights, party politics, and governance in the last three decades.

He said the accomplished and respected human rights activist, lawyer, and seasoned administrator is worth celebrating at 55 for his life of consistent commitment to private and public service, having contributed positively to the legal profession, activism, as well as politics, governance, and development of Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu joins family, friends and professional and political associates of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to celebrate his 55th birthday.

He said: “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, on the occasion of his 55th birthday celebration.

Share

Please follow and like us: