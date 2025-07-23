…Congratulates Ashafa At 70

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on his 70th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Ashafa as a committed public servant whose life has positively impacted the people at the state and national levels.

The governor praised Ashafa’s passionate service to Lagos State as Director of Planning, Governor’s Office; Executive Secretary, Lagos State Land Use and Allocation Committee; and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau.

He also commended Ashafa for being a good ambassador of Lagos State at the national level during his tenure as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, and as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on his 70th birthday.