…Congratulates Alex Otti On 60th Birthday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti, on his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Otti’s positive contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly the country’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu, said Otti, a seasoned economist, banker and philanthropist, has used his wealth of experience to turn around Abia State and making it a model of good governance in the South-East, especially in Nigeria infrastructural development.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the people of Abia State to celebrate Governor Alex Otti on his 60th birthday.

“Governor Otti has contributed to our economy, particularly in the banking sector, where he distinguished himself before venturing into politics to serve as a governor.

“In less than two years in office, he has displayed exemplary leadership as a good manager of human and capital resources. He has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State.

“On this occasion of Governor Alex Otti’s diamond birthday celebration, I wish him good health and long life. I pray that God will give him more strength as he continues to render more service to humanity, Abia State, and Nigeria.”

