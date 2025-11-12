Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is suing the club for over £1 million in damages, alleging clinical negligence related to how his persistent back injuries were handled.

The crux of the 27-year-old DR Congo star’s claim is that United’s alleged mishandling of a left-sided pars fracture (a stress fracture in the lower spine) he suffered in January 2020 has left him unable to play football “without restriction or impediment,” permanently impacting his career and earnings.

Tuanzebe’s legal team alleges that United failed to properly investigate the fracture and failed to enforce adequate rest or refer him to a specialist spinal surgeon.

They claim this negligence allowed the injury to worsen into a chronic, bilateral problem.

The lawsuit highlights a key allegation involving former club doctor, Dr Steve McNally, who allegedly “indicated no urgency” when the defender was struggling while on loan at Napoli in 2022.

Tuanzebe, who now plays for Burnley, believes appropriate early diagnosis and rest would have sidelined him for only 12 weeks, preventing the chronic issue he now faces.

The club has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.